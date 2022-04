Eunice Holt Newlin

Mrs. Eunice Holt Newlin, 93, formerly of Haw River passed away at Mebane Ridge Assisted Living on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 11:50 p.m. She was a great mom who had to raise her family alone after the death of her husband at an early age. A native of Alamance County, she was the wife... Read More

Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory