Deborah Leiphart

Deborah Leiphart Dover - Deborah A. (Leight) Leiphart, 47, passed away at the York Hospital on Thursday, April 26, 2018. She was the beloved wife of Todd A. Leiphart for 29 years. Mrs. Leiphart was born in York on November 7, 1970 and was the daughter of John and Alice (Bloom) Leight... Read More

Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home