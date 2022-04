William Joseph Hanley

Sun Prairie, WI - William (Bill) Joseph Hanley, age 73, passed away at home in Sun Prairie on Saturday, July 17. He was born in Madison, on November 18, 1947, the son of Walter E. Hanley and Bernice A. (Freidel) Hanley. William graduated Edgewood High School in 1965, and UW Stout... Read More

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home