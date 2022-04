Antonio "Tony" Moreira

Antonio "Tony" Moreira June 21, 1926 - Nov. 11, 2019 Tony (Antonio) Moreira passed away peacefully at the age of 93, after a short illness. Tony was born on June 21, 1926 to Antonio and Carma Moreira. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Avelino "Avie" and Joey; his... Read More

