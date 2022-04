Barbara Jean Farrar

Barbara Jean Farrar was born February 02, 1934 in Oklahoma City, OK to George & Beulah (McHone) Pickle, and entered into the arms of our Lord on January 25, 2021, in Dover, OK at the age of 86. Barbara gave her life to Christ at the age of 16 and has been a member of the Baptist... Read More

Sanders Funeral Service - Kingfisher