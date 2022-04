Geraldine E. Wickman

Geraldine E. Wickman Livonia - Geraldine passed away April 6, 2018. She was 80. She was part of the first graduating class of Edsel Ford High School - Class of 1956. Beloved wife of the late Jeffrey. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Heather) and the late Brian. Dear sister of Orzelie LaJoice... Read More

Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn