Beth Cullen (Shank)

Beth Cullen (nee Shank), 49, of Lorain, died peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday May 9, 2018 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain. She was born February 26, 1969 in Oberlin, grew up in Vermilion and resided in Lorain for the past 28 years... Read More

Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain