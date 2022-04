Stanley Montesfusco Jr.

MONTEFUSCO, STANLEY JR. Stanley Montefusco Jr., age 71, of West Haven passed away at home November 3, 2010. He was born in New Haven, September 27, 1939, son of the late Stanley and Jean Montefusco. Stanley was raised in New Haven and in 1965 moved to West Haven where he resided until... Read More

