Evelyn Smythe Sweetin

Evelyn Smythe Sweetin was born 4/10/38 and passed away on 12/24/16 at the age of 78. She went to Elk Grove High School and later worked at Almond Growers. She was married to Knox Sweetin for 53 years before he passed away. She is survived by her 5 children, 12 grandchildren &... Read More