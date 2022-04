Curtis M. Jones

Curtis M. Jones, 50, of Bristol, passed on of natural causes on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. He was born in Elkhart on Feb. 21, 1971. He graduated from Elkhart Memorial High School in 1989. He continued his education at the Colorado Institute of Art in Denver for two years. He resided... Read More

