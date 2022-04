LARRY J. CROW

LARRY J. CROW, 75, of Huntertown, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Born March 13, 1946, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Walter and Julia (nee Jazinski) Crow. Larry was a member of Elmhurst High School, class of 1965, proudly served his country in the Army, and was a... Read More

Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home