Rita M. Flick

Rita M. Flick Rita M. Flick, 87 of Elmore, OH died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born April 11, 1932 in Elmore, OH to the late Louis and Evelyn (Ley) Wendt. She was a 1950 graduate of Harris- Elmore High School and received... Read More

Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel