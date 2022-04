NancyAnn Mory

NancyAnn Mory, 83, of Alburtis, died Nov. 19, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Donald E. Mory. Born in Old Zionsville, she was the daughter of the late Norman O. and Annabelle J. (Dunstan) Paules. She was a 1956 graduate of Emmaus High School. NancyAnn... Read More

Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus