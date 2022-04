Henry F. "Hank" Schmidt

Henry F. "Hank" Schmidt, of Tecumseh, Kansas, passed away August 1, 2020 at The Pines South in Holton, Kansas at the age of 91. He was born May 19, 1929 in Emporia to Henry A. and Hermine Schmidt. Hank served in the Navy on the USS Princeton aircraft carrier during the Korean conflict... Read More