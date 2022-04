Susan Elaine True

Susan Elaine True Asheville - Susan Elaine True, 63 went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 11, 2020 peacefully at her home. A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Lester N. Reece and Dorothy Ward Reece. She was also preceded in death... Read More

