NOEL C. BLOUIN

NOEL C. BLOUIN - ENOSBURG FALLS - Noel C. Blouin, age 74, passed away Thursday, March 20, 2014, at his home with his family at his side. Noel was born Dec. 25, 1939, in Richford. He was the fifth child of eight born to the late Wellington and Pauline (Leonard) Blouin. He graduated... Read More

Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home - Enosburg Falls