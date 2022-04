Burl Kenneth "Ken" Sloan

Burl Kenneth (Ken) Sloan passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2017 after a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 58. His loving wife, Lorraine, was at his side as she had been throughout the ordeal. Ken was born in Dunn, North Carolina on February 16, 1959 and relocated to Baton Rouge... Read More

Family-Funeral & Cremation