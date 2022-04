William Edward "Eddie" Few

William Edward "Eddie" Few Pensacola - William Edward Few "Eddie" peacefully passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at the age of 62, in Pensacola, Florida. He was born on November 7, 1958 in Pensacola, and was the son of Carl W. Few, Sr. and Carolyn L. Few. Eddie graduated from... Read More

Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel