Cynthia Strong Gordon

Cynthia Strong Gordon ESTILL - Funeral services for Mrs. Cynthia Strong Gordon will be held Thursday, May 9, 2013 at 11:00 am at First Estill Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. There will be no wake on Wednesday evening. Public viewing will be from 5 to 9 pm in the... Read More

Garvin & Garvin Funeral Home - Estill