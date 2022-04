Eleanor Marie "Ellie" Morton

Morton, Eleanor "Ellie" Marie Age 81, has gone home to be with the Lord. She passed away in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, November 28, 2015, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Dec. 14, 2015, at Old Mission Mortuary and Cemetery... Read More

Old Mission Mortuary - Wichita