Dorothy Smith "Dotty" Gorton

Dorothy Gorton died peacefully in her sleep on May 21, 2018 at her home in Peabody, Massachusetts. She was 72. Dotty was born in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Coleman Roger Smith and Dorothy Darrington Clements. In 1969, she married Ashton Ellison Gorton, who predeceased her in... Read More

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.