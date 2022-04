Douglas A. Flenner

FAIRFIELD Douglas Albert Flenner, 51, died Thursday, May 6, 2010, at his home. Born June 28, 1958, in Gettysburg, he was the son of George A. Flenner of Fairfield and the late Phyllis J. (Cornwell) Flenner. Mr. Flenner was a 1976 graduate of Fairfield High School. He worked as a carpenter... Read More