Kim Renée Bailey

Kim Renée Bailey Le Mars - Kim Renée Bailey, 62, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Touchstone Living Center in Sioux City, Iowa. There will be a Celebration of Life for Kim and burial at IOOF Cemetery in Indianola, Iowa, at a later... Read More

