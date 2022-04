Juanita Kobberdahl

Juanita Kobberdahl Cincinnati - Juanita Louise (Streckfuss) Kobberdahl, known as Bon to her friends, 93, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on July 14, 2021, with family by her side. She was born to the late Harold and Helen Streckfuss on September 20, 1927, in Hamilton, OH... Read More