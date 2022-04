Francis Dwayne Pattengale

Francis Dwayne Pattengale Attica - Francis Dwayne Pattengale, 93, passed away at his home in Attica, on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:43 a.m. Dwayne, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on September 7, 1926. He was the son of the late Thomas Chauncey and... Read More

Maus Funeral Home - Attica