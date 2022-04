Janet Lee Wiencek

Janet Lee Wiencek, 82, of Niles, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, in Largo, Florida, on March 21, 2022. She was born in Warren, Ohio on July 31, 1939, the daughter of Carl Otis Williams and Faith Barnett. She was a 1957 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. Janet... Read More

Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home