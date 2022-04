Annette Rivers

Annette Deloris Rivers was born on January, 02 1957, as one of nine children to the late Clarence and Mosetta Bobo of Memphis, TN. Annette was a lifelong member of the Powerhouse C.O.G.I.C, where she was saved and filled with the Holy Ghost at an early age. There, she met... Read More

E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS