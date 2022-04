D. Michael Gray

Funeral services for D. Michael Gray, age 73, were held on May 20, 2016 at the Potti Funeral Home in Painesville. Mr. Gray passed away on May 12, 2016 in Oberlin Park, Kansas. A former area resident, he was born on October 15, 1943 in Painesville. He lived in Fairport Harbor,... Read More

