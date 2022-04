David G. Chivers

David G. Chivers, age 70, of Fairview, passed away tragically trying to save his beloved dogs, Kelsey and Sophie, who had fallen through an icy pond on his Silverthorn Farm on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Dave was born in Erie on April 25, 1950, a son of the late Boyd D. and Margaret... Read More

