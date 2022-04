Stephen D. Hauck Jr.

Stephen D. Hauck, Jr. Stephen D. Hauck, Jr. age 33 of Erie, died Saturday, December 27, 2008 at his residence. He was born in Erie on September 9, 1975, the son of Stephen and Antoinette Conti Hauck. Stephen attended Falconer High School. He restored cars and worked as a mechanic... Read More