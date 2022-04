Ethel Kathryn Allingham

Allingham, Ethel Kathryn, age 94 of Adrian, formerly of Rochester, MI, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor, surrounded by her family. She was born in Detroit in 1924, to Samuel and Hilda (Browne) Pink. She graduated early from Farmington High School and... Read More

