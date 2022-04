Ronald Junior Whitlock

Ronald Junior Whitlock, 62, of Riverdale, GA passed away on January 7, 2012 after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia and grew up in Fayette County, GA. He was the only child of Lela Opal Dorman Whitlock and Wilbur (Junior) Whitlock who both preceded him... Read More

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service