Jerome F. Makowski

Jerome "Jerry" F. Makowski, 82, Medford, WI, died on Sunday, December 20 at his residence under the loving care of his family and Hope Hospice. The family would like to do a celebration of life gathering for Jerry at a later date. He was born of February 5, 1938 at Chicago, IL, the... Read More

Hemer Funeral Service - Medford