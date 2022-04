Charles Lewellen

Charles "Chuck" Robert Lewellen Lewistown —Charles Robert Lewellen, 79, was born September 15, 1935 in Lewistown, Montana. He passed away peacefully at his home on May 22, 2015. Viewing will be Friday, May 29, 2015 at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service... Read More

Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown