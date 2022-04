Barbara J. Lott

Barbara Jean Lott Born May 8, 1934 (78) in Panesville, Ohio to James and Pearl Trexler that preceded her in death. She was a Graduate of Fishers High School. She was married to Martin Lott for 48 years, "Butch" preceded her in death on April 20th, 2011. Her Hobbies were puzzles,... Read More