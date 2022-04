Pamela T. Lutton

Pamela T. Lutton Tallahassee - Pamela Teixeira Lutton, 72, passed away on Feb. 8 of a heart attack. She was taken suddenly and many feel a great loss. Pam was a 1976 graduate of Florida State University School of Law. Right out of law school she began her 35 year career with the... Read More

