Janet Jenner (Jones)

Janet Jones Jenner, 64, passed away at her home in Fayetteville on Nov. 12, 2019, from complications of breast cancer. She was born April 29, 1955 in Forrest City, to Chester and Mary Frances Jones. She was the youngest of three children. She attended Forrest City Public Schools,... Read More

Nelson-Berna Funeral Home & Crematory of Fayetteville