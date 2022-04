Bonnie Jean HAYLES

Age 99 Passed away on 5/15/2021 at her home in MN with family present. Bonnie was born and raised in Fort Madison, Iowa. She was married 45 years to her high school sweetheart Walter H. (Bud) Hayles Jr, who preceded her in death. Both Bonnie and Bud were graduates of the FMHS class... Read More