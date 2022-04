Gina Collete Bohannon

Okeechobee - Gina Collete Bohannon passed away May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 26, 1963 in Okeechobee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she graduated from Fort Pierce Central High School in 1981. She was always there for those in need, whether it... Read More

