Artie Mae Douglass

Services for Artie Mae Douglass, 90, of Thomasville are at 4 p.m., Sunday, April 6, 2008, in the chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home in Lake City, Fla. The Rev. Lewis Daniels will officiate and interment is in Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ellisville. Mrs. Douglass... Read More