Melba Inez Jones

MELBA INEZ JONES Melba Inez Jones passed away at her home in Etna, California on July 19, 2016 at the age of 68. Melba was born in Broken Bow, Oklahoma on June 21, 1948 and lived in Humboldt County for 67 years. Melba was a beautician for over 50 years before moving with her husband... Read More

GOBLE'S FORTUNA MORTUARY - Fortuna