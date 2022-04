James D. Slosser

James D. Slosser, 90, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Mercy Hospital of Willard. He was born on August 7, 1931 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Robert and Martha (Derr) Slosser. Following his graduation from Fostoria High School, Jim went on to attend and... Read More

Secor Funeral Home