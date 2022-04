David A. Warner

David A. Warner Mason - David A. Warner passed away on Tuesday, May 4 at the age of 67. The youngest of six children, he was born on April 10, 1954 to Robert and Joan Warner of Fowlerville. He graduated from Fowlerville High School in 1972. He married Diana K. Clark, with whom he... Read More

