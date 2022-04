Thomas R. Melle

Thomas R. Melle, 72, of West Deer Township, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born July 3, 1947, in Pittsburgh, to the late Anthony J. and Margaret A. (Meinert) Melle Sr. Tom grew up in Fox Chapel, graduating from Fox Chapel High School... Read More

Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home