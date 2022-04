Lynn Sackenheim

Lynn Frank Sackenheim Lynn Frank Sackenheim was granted his wish to "go to Jesus" on February 14, 2015, in Appleton, WI. He was born on May 12, 1935, in Wyandotte, Michigan. Lynn's memorial services will be held on his birthdate, Tuesday, May 12, at 3:00 p.m. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN... Read More

