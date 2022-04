Roscoe "Rocky" Fanning

Roscoe "Rocky" Fanning passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 99 years old, just one month shy of his 100th birthday. He was married to Dorothy (née Hadley) for 74 years and the proud father of three daughters, Pamela (Michael) Carter... Read More

Crown Hill Funeral Home