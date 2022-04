Gary Ross Logan

Logan, Gary Ross MSW, LMSW Ypsilanti, MI Age 63, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2010, of heart and respiratory failure. He was born in Detroit, MI, to Hubert and Marguerite Logan and was raised in Dearborn and Livonia. Gary is an alumnus of Franklin High School in Livonia ('64).... Read More

Nie Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Carpenter Road Chapel