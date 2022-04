Earl Franklin Parkerson

Earl Franklin Parkerson, 81, of Valley Springs, passed away on June 30, 2019 in Stockton. Frank was born May 4, 1938 in Yucaipa, CA to Earl & Minnie Parkerson. He went to Franklin High School in Stockton and then served in the Navy from 1956 to 1959. He met his wife Hazel in... Read More