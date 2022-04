Dick L. Wetzel

LAURA — Dick L. Wetzel, 78, of Laura, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017, at his home. He was born September 28, 1938, in Darke County, Ohio, to his parents William H. and Dorothy I. (Root) Wetzel. Dick graduated from Franklin Monroe High School and worked as a farmer in the... Read More

JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES