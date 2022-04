Betty Jean Galen (Oehmke)

Betty Jean (Oehmke) Galen passed away April 7 at the age of 89. She was a resident of Brookdale Heartland home in Seward, Nebraska, at the time of her death. Betty was born in Fraser in 1930, the third of six children of Gus and Catherine (Lardner) Oehmke. She is survived by siblings... Read More